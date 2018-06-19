Red Sox's Austin Maddox: To begin throwing shortly
Maddox (shoulder) is expected to begin a throwing program in the near future, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Maddox suffered a setback during a minor-league rehab game at Triple-A Pawtucket on June 5, and he was shut down from throwing immediately afterwards. Although the timetable for his return is still unknown, per Cotillo, it's positive news that Maddox will resume throwing soon.
