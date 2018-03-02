Maddox (shoulder inflammation) said Friday that he feels fine and will throw a bullpen Monday before getting into a game shortly after, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The 26-year-old righty notched a 0.52 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB in 17.1 innings in his first season in the majors last year. Despite that success, he is a not assured a spot on the 25-man roster when spring training ends. Look for him to be an up-and-down middle-relief arm this year.