Red Sox's Ben Taylor: Designated for assignment
The Red Sox designated Taylor for assignment Sunday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Taylor was forced off the 40-man roster following the Red Sox's re-signing of infielder Eduardo Nunez (knee). Taylor, a 25-year-old right-hander, made 14 appearances for the big club in 2017, submitting a 5.19 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 17.1 innings.
