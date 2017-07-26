Red Sox's Ben Taylor: Will hit the DL
Taylor will be placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against the Mariners due to an oblique strain, Jen McCaffrey of The Springfield Republican reports.
It appears Taylor suffered the injury during his two-inning appearance Saturday against the Angels, when he yielded no runs on one hit and no walks. It's unclear how long Taylor will be sidelined, but the Red Sox will address the vacancy in the bullpen by activating Blaine Boyer (elbow) from the DL in a corresponding move.
