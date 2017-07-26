Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Activated from disabled list Wednesday
Boyer (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day DL prior to Wednesday's game against Seattle, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Boyer rejoins the big-league club after spending 10 days on the disabled list with elbow tightness, taking the place of Ben Taylor, who was placed on the DL due to an intercostal strain in a corresponding move. On the year, Boyer has posted a 3.00 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP over the course of 18 appearances, and should slide into the back-end of the bullpen moving forward.
