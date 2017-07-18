Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Given clean bill of health
Boyer was given a clean bill of health after his forearm scare over the weekend, and was able to throw off flat ground Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
He is on the 10-day DL, so he can't return to action just yet, but it sounds like he will only be on the DL for the minimum 10 days. Boyer has a 3.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB in 24 innings out of Boston's bullpen this year.
