Boyer was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a neck strain, freelance sports writer Sean McAdam reports.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up on Boyer, but it's apparently bothersome enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list. It's tough timing for the 36-year-old, who recently returned from the DL after missing most of July with an elbow issue. The move is retroactive to Aug. 6, so he'll be eligible to return Aug. 16 should he be ready. In the meantime, the Red Sox will stick with Heath Hembree, Fernando Abad and Brandon Workman as middle relief options.