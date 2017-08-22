Boyer (neck) made a rehab appearance with Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, tossing a scoreless inning and giving up one hit.

Boyer has been sidelined for about two weeks with the strained neck. Given the brevity of his absence, he'll likely only need one or two more rehab appearances before the Red Sox feel comfortable with bringing him off the 10-day disabled list. Boyer, who has supplied a 3.21 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 28 innings with the big club this season, will likely see low-leverage work out of the bullpen once reinstated.