Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Reinstated from DL
Boyer (neck) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Scott Lauber of ESPN reports.
Boyer sports a 3.21 ERA in 28 innings for the BoSox this year. The right-hander has less than compelling indicators, though, with 21 strikeouts and nine walks. He'll work the middle innings and low-leverage spots.
