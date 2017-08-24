Play

Boyer (neck) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Scott Lauber of ESPN reports.

Boyer sports a 3.21 ERA in 28 innings for the BoSox this year. The right-hander has less than compelling indicators, though, with 21 strikeouts and nine walks. He'll work the middle innings and low-leverage spots.

