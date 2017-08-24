Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Set to return Thursday
Boyer (neck) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Boyer pitched a scoreless inning in his only rehab appearance for Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, and that was apparently enough for the Red Sox to feel comfortable bringing him off the DL. He compiled a 3.21 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 28 innings with the big club earlier in the season. When he returns, he'll likely return to pitching low-leverage innings out of the big-league bullpen.
