Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Will be activated Wednesday
The Red Sox plan to activate Boyer (elbow) from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Jen McCaffrey of The Springfield Republican reports.
It's expected that Boyer will replace Ben Taylor in the bullpen, with the latter heading to the DL in a corresponding move due to an oblique issue. Boyer, who owns a 3.00 ERA and 20:6 K:BB over 24 innings this season, will likely see most of his usage in lower-leverage situations.
