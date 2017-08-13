Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Activated from 7-day DL
Swihart (ankle) was activated from the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.
Swihart will rejoin the Pawtucket lineup at DH on Sunday after being sidelined since July 5 with left ankle inflammation, but as he becomes further removed from the injury, it's expected that he'll see time at catcher, first base and the corner outfield. Swihart was only hitting .213 over 150 at-bats with Pawtucket prior to landing on the DL, so he'll need to raise his performance over the next couple of weeks to put himself in consideration for a September callup.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Plays first base Monday•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Rehabbing as DH•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Out of options in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Candidate for winter ball•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Ankle not holding up at catcher•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Back on disabled list•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...