Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Activated from 7-day DL

Swihart (ankle) was activated from the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

Swihart will rejoin the Pawtucket lineup at DH on Sunday after being sidelined since July 5 with left ankle inflammation, but as he becomes further removed from the injury, it's expected that he'll see time at catcher, first base and the corner outfield. Swihart was only hitting .213 over 150 at-bats with Pawtucket prior to landing on the DL, so he'll need to raise his performance over the next couple of weeks to put himself in consideration for a September callup.