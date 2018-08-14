Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Activated from disabled list

Swihart (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

As expected, Swihart is back with the big club after missing the minimum 10 days with right hamstring tightness. The backstop is hitting .226/.288/.304 through 51 games this season. Dan Butler was designated for assignment to make room for Swihart.

