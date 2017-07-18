Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Ankle not holding up at catcher
Swihart (ankle) will start working out at third base and first base, as his ankle was not holding up while he was catching at Triple-A Pawtucket, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
This is a pretty big blow for Swihart's long-term outlook, as his bat just doesn't look like it will profile at the infield corners. He was hitting .213/.265/.327 with three home runs in 163 plate appearances at Triple-A this season. The Red Sox say Swihart could still catch some as his ankle improves, but not on back-to-back days.
