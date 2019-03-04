Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Back at camp

Swihart (personal) returned to Red Sox camp Monday and will re-enter the lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Swihart departed from camp shortly before the weekend after learning of the death of his half-brother. After getting some time to grieve with his family, Swihart is ready to continue competing for a reserve gig with the Red Sox. Prior to leaving the team, Swihart had appeared in two Grapefruit League contests, drawing starts at catcher and designated hitter.