Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Candidate for winter ball
Swihart (ankle) may continue playing during the offseason in winter ball, according to manager John Farrell, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.
Swihart has been trying to catch behind the plate, although his ankle has gotten in the way of that for the most part. The 25-year-old began working out at the corners of the infield in recent days, and if he's unable to fully recover from this injury over the rest of the season, Swihart could be looking at winter ball in order to get some work in. During the 2017 season with Triple-A Pawtucket, Swihart is hitting .213/.265/.327 with three home runs and 20 RBI in 41 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Ankle not holding up at catcher•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Back on disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Activated off DL•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Playing games at extended ST•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: On 7-day disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Returns to action Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...