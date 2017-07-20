Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Candidate for winter ball

Swihart (ankle) may continue playing during the offseason in winter ball, according to manager John Farrell, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.

Swihart has been trying to catch behind the plate, although his ankle has gotten in the way of that for the most part. The 25-year-old began working out at the corners of the infield in recent days, and if he's unable to fully recover from this injury over the rest of the season, Swihart could be looking at winter ball in order to get some work in. During the 2017 season with Triple-A Pawtucket, Swihart is hitting .213/.265/.327 with three home runs and 20 RBI in 41 games.