Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Catches back-to-back games

Swihart was needed to catch on consecutive days for Escogido of the Dominican Winter League and reports not feeling sore, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports. "Usually when I play in back-to-back days, I can feel something," Swihart said. "I was like, 'You know what? I actually feel good today.'"

Swihart is not expected to do much catching for the Red Sox this season, but having him feel normal after repeated use behind the plate will give Red Sox manager Alex Cora options. He's projected to play multiple positions -- corner infield, left field and possibly second base -- but if he's healthy enough to handle a string of multiple starts as a catcher, Swihart could displace Sandy Leon as the backup to Christian Vazquez.