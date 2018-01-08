Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Could be third catcher in 2018
Swihart is out of minor league options and could land a roster spot in 2018 as a utility player that can also catch, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Swihart is an intriguing player, who can hit from either side of the plate and is athletic enough to play multiple positions, including catcher. The Red Sox are thinking about giving him a second-base glove, too. Injuries have derailed Swihart's last two seasons, but there's still enough interest that should drive some team to take a chance on him if Boston attempts to designate the 25-year-old for assignment.
