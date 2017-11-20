Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Could work at second base

The Red Sox hope that Swihart can learn to play second base this spring so that he could be an option while Dustin Pedroia (knee) is sidelined, Peter Gammons reports.

He hit .407/.515/.481 as a catcher, first baseman and DH in the Dominican Winter League, and said it's the best he has felt physically in two years. Swihart severely injured his ankle in 2016, and was still dealing with ankle problems this past season. He says he'll play anywhere the Red Sox want, and the keystone makes sense because of his limited offensive ceiling and Boston's immediate need with Pedroia out. Until Swihart proves he can be a quality option there, Marco Hernandez is believed to be the top internal option at second base while Pedroia is out.