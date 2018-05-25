Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Decision looming
Swihart may be designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for Dustin Pedroia's return from a knee injury Friday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Swihart has just 33 plate appearances and just one at-bat since his agent requested a trade last week. He's played mostly as a designated hitter with some time in left field, but the Red Sox have plenty of other options for those spots. Presumably, another team would scoop him up, which could lead to more playing time for Swihart.
