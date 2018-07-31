Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Delivers walkoff Monday
Swihart went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Phillies.
Swihart's 13th-inning double plated Eduardo Nunez, who had singled and stole second base, for the walkoff win. The double extended his hitting streak to 10 games and raised his batting average to season-high .234. It appears Swihart's getting more confident with more plate appearances, as compared to earlier in the season. His average was below the Mendoza Line as recently as July 7, when he was hitting just .185.
