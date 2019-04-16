Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Designated for assignment
Swihart was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Evan Drellich of WEEI Boston reports.
It's a surprising move, as Swihart's .231/.310/.385 line in 12 games wasn't particularly poor for a part-time catcher. A corresponding move has yet to be announced, but this likely means the return of Sandy Leon, a catcher who was designated for assignment himself in late March. Leon's bat was very poor last season, but the Red Sox may want him around due to relationships with the team's struggling pitching staff, particularly Chris Sale.
