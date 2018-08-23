Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Drives in two Thursday

Swihart, who replaced the injured Mitch Moreland (knee) at first base in the first inning, went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Indians.

Swihart put the Red Sox on the board and broke the 0-0 tie with his two-run double in the fifth inning. He added a single in the sixth inning, marking his first multi-hit game in seven appearances this month. Should Moreland ultimately require a stint on the disabled list, Swihart and Steve Pearce would be the leading candidates to fill in at first base.