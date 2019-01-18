Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Entering camp as catcher
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Swihart will enter camp with a chance to open the season as the starting catcher, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. "He's coming to camp to compete to be our starting catcher," Dombrowski stated.
After appearing at six different positions for the Red Sox in 2018, Swihart was told to work out exclusively at catcher this winter, as it sounds like the 26-year-old could get a real chance to takeover behind the dish with Dombrowski actively looking to trade one of the team's three catchers (Swihart, Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez). Swihart hit a lackluster .229/.285/.328 with three homers in 207 plate appearances last season, though some of his struggles could be attributed to his sporadic playing time.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Inks deal with Boston•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Will work as catcher in spring•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Heads back to bench•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Gets start in right field•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Drives in two Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Activated from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...