Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Entering camp as catcher

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Swihart will enter camp with a chance to open the season as the starting catcher, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. "He's coming to camp to compete to be our starting catcher," Dombrowski stated.

After appearing at six different positions for the Red Sox in 2018, Swihart was told to work out exclusively at catcher this winter, as it sounds like the 26-year-old could get a real chance to takeover behind the dish with Dombrowski actively looking to trade one of the team's three catchers (Swihart, Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez). Swihart hit a lackluster .229/.285/.328 with three homers in 207 plate appearances last season, though some of his struggles could be attributed to his sporadic playing time.