Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Enters game for Pearce

Swihart entered Thursday game when Steve Pearce (lower leg) left after getting hit by a pitch in the third inning. He went 1-for-3 in Boston's 6-4 win over Toronto.

The switch-hitting Swihart replaced Pearce instead of the lefty-hitting Mitch Moreland with Blue Jays' lefty, J.A. Happ, toeing the rubber. Toronto has scheduled southpaw Ryan Borucki to start Friday, so Swihart may get the start at first base, if Pearce is held back.