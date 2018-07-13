Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Enters game for Pearce
Swihart entered Thursday game when Steve Pearce (lower leg) left after getting hit by a pitch in the third inning. He went 1-for-3 in Boston's 6-4 win over Toronto.
The switch-hitting Swihart replaced Pearce instead of the lefty-hitting Mitch Moreland with Blue Jays' lefty, J.A. Happ, toeing the rubber. Toronto has scheduled southpaw Ryan Borucki to start Friday, so Swihart may get the start at first base, if Pearce is held back.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Starts behind plate Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Slated for time at catcher•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Manager faults pitch mix•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Makes first start at catcher•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Playing time on upswing•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Starts at first base Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart