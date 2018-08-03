Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Exits with hamstring tightness
Swihart left Thursday's game against the Yankees with right hamstring tightness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
He went 0-for-4 prior to exiting late in the game, which will officially put an end to his 11-game hit streak. During that streak, he only started nine games over a 22-game span, but his playing time had picked up of late. Swihart is reportedly day-to-day.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Delivers walkoff Monday•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Fills in at third base•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Extends hit streak to eight•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Enters game for Pearce•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Starts behind plate Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Slated for time at catcher•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...