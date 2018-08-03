Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Exits with hamstring tightness

Swihart left Thursday's game against the Yankees with right hamstring tightness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

He went 0-for-4 prior to exiting late in the game, which will officially put an end to his 11-game hit streak. During that streak, he only started nine games over a 22-game span, but his playing time had picked up of late. Swihart is reportedly day-to-day.

