Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Expected to remain with Boston

Swihart is expected to remain with the Red Sox this season in a utility role, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Swihart has appeared at catcher, first base, third base and left field for the Red Sox so far this spring. He is out of options and unlikely to catch much this year, so there had been suggestions that he could be traded. Instead, it looks like he'll remain with the team in a utility role while someone like Brock Holt or Deven Marrero gets traded instead. Swihart has a decent bat for a catcher but is unlikely to hit often enough to have much fantasy relevance unless he gets traded to a more favorable situation.