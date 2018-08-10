Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Expects to return Tuesday

Swihart (hamstring) will have a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend and expects to be activated for Tuesday's game at Philadelphia, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

It appears that Swihart will only miss the 10-day minimum (with the Red Sox's off day Monday) after landing on the disabled list with right hamstring tightness Aug. 3. Sandy Leon should continue to see starts behind the plate until his return, although Dan Butler is starting Friday night.