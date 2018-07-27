Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Extends hit streak to eight
Swihart went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Twins.
Swihart extended his hitting streak to eight games, going 9-for-22 (.409) during the stretch. In addition to his improvement at the plate, Swihart blocked several balls in the dirt Thursday. Per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, he's exhibited an ability to block balls in the dirt better than he showed when he last was catching regularly for Boston in 2015 and 2016. The Red Sox no longer feel Swihart's reluctant to call pitches down in the zone because of those blocking issues. He's worked with Jason Varitek, the organization's catching coordinator, on anticipating balls in the dirt, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. Swihart will remain the backup catcher until Christian Vazquez (broken right pinkie finger) returns, which is expected in September.
