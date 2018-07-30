Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Fills in at third base

Swihart started at third base and went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Twins. He's hit safely in nine straight games (11-for-26).

Swihart made his first career start at the hot corner and had played just 12 innings at third in spring training, but manager Alex Cora felt it was a chance to test him out in a real game against a lineup that doesn't hit that way often. As Cora explained to Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald, "their lefties, for those who take notes, their lefties have hit only two&#8201;&#8201;percent ground balls to third base. [Starter] Nathan [Eovaldi] this year, zero&#8201;&#8201;percent ground balls to third base. Over his career, three&#8201;&#8201;percent ground balls to third base. So that's why he's playing third base." The manager proved to be prescient as Swihart had three balls come his way -- all handled without incident. We don't foresee many more chances for Swihart to diversify his position eligibility to third base, but it is a sign of the manager's growing confidence in him.

