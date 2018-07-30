Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Fills in at third base

Swihart started at third base and went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Twins. He's hit safely in nine straight games (11-for-26).

Swihart made his first career start at the hot corner and had played just 12 innings at third in spring training, but manager Alex Cora felt it was a chance to test him out in a real game against a lineup that doesn't hit that way often. As Cora explained to Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald, "their lefties, for those who take notes, their lefties have hit only two percent ground balls to third base. [Starter] Nathan [Eovaldi] this year, zero percent ground balls to third base. Over his career, three percent ground balls to third base. So that's why he's playing third base." The manager proved to be prescient as Swihart had three balls come his way -- all handled without incident. We don't foresee many more chances for Swihart to diversify his position eligibility to third base, but it is a sign of the manager's growing confidence in him.