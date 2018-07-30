Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Fills in at third base
Swihart started at third base and went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Twins. He's hit safely in nine straight games (11-for-26).
Swihart made his first career start at the hot corner and had played just 12 innings at third in spring training, but manager Alex Cora felt it was a chance to test him out in a real game against a lineup that doesn't hit that way often. As Cora explained to Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald, "their lefties, for those who take notes, their lefties have hit only two  percent ground balls to third base. [Starter] Nathan [Eovaldi] this year, zero  percent ground balls to third base. Over his career, three  percent ground balls to third base. So that's why he's playing third base." The manager proved to be prescient as Swihart had three balls come his way -- all handled without incident. We don't foresee many more chances for Swihart to diversify his position eligibility to third base, but it is a sign of the manager's growing confidence in him.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Extends hit streak to eight•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Enters game for Pearce•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Starts behind plate Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Slated for time at catcher•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Manager faults pitch mix•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Makes first start at catcher•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start