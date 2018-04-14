Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Fills in for injured Betts

Swihart entered Saturday's game as a replacement for the injured Mookie Betts (foot). He went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 10-3 win over the Orioles.

Betts initially stayed in the game after a first-inning, home plate collision resulted in what the team has described as a left foot contusion, but was eventually replaced by Swihart, who entered the game as the left fielder. Betts is day-to-day, so there could be a chance for Swihart to get another day in the lineup. Prior to Saturday's appearance, Swihart had played in just five of 13 games.

