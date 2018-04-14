Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Fills in for injured Betts
Swihart entered Saturday's game as a replacement for the injured Mookie Betts (foot). He went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 10-3 win over the Orioles.
Betts initially stayed in the game after a first-inning, home plate collision resulted in what the team has described as a left foot contusion, but was eventually replaced by Swihart, who entered the game as the left fielder. Betts is day-to-day, so there could be a chance for Swihart to get another day in the lineup. Prior to Saturday's appearance, Swihart had played in just five of 13 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Works out at second base•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Makes season debut Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Will see limited playing time early•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Expected to remain with Boston•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Untested at hot corner•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Will get start at third base•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...