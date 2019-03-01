Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Flies home to New Mexico

Swihart flew home to New Mexico following Thursday's game against the Nationals, Michael SIlverman of the Boston Herald reports. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI-single.

Swihart heads home with a heavy heart after news broke that his younger half-brother passed away. He will join his family for services over the weekend and is due to rejoin the team sometime next week.

