Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Flies home to New Mexico
Swihart flew home to New Mexico following Thursday's game against the Nationals, Michael SIlverman of the Boston Herald reports. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI-single.
Swihart heads home with a heavy heart after news broke that his younger half-brother passed away. He will join his family for services over the weekend and is due to rejoin the team sometime next week.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Entering camp as catcher•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Inks deal with Boston•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Will work as catcher in spring•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Heads back to bench•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Gets start in right field•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Drives in two Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...