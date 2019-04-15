Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Gets first outfield start

Swihart will start in left field and bat eighth Monday against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

All five of Swihart's previous starts this season have come behind the plate, but he'll be needed in the outfield for the Patriots' Day game with both Andrew Benintendi (foot) and Jackie Bradley (illness) sitting out. Swihart replaced Benintendi following the latter's departure in the top of the fourth inning of Sunday's 4-0 win, finishing the day with no hits in his two at-bats.