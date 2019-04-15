Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Gets first outfield start
Swihart will start in left field and bat eighth Monday against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
All five of Swihart's previous starts this season have come behind the plate, but he'll be needed in the outfield for the Patriots' Day game with both Andrew Benintendi (foot) and Jackie Bradley (illness) sitting out. Swihart replaced Benintendi following the latter's departure in the top of the fourth inning of Sunday's 4-0 win, finishing the day with no hits in his two at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal