Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Gets start in right field

Swihart went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in Wednesday's 9-8 win over Atlanta.

Swihart was part of a six-run eighth inning that brought the Red Sox back from a 7-1 deficit. He got the start in right field as his starting opportunities at catcher will dry up with the return of Christian Vazquez. Manager Alex Cora will move him around, from catcher to first base to outfield to DH, but the cadence of his starting assignments will be reduced.

