Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Heads back to bench
Swihart is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Swihart had started each of the Red Sox's last three games, with his assignments coming at first base, right field and behind the plate. The 26-year-old's versatility bodes well for his odds of finding steady at-bats during the final week of the regular season, but he'll likely retreat to the bench on a full-time basis once the playoffs get underway.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Gets start in right field•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Drives in two Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Activated from disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Expects to return Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Will join teammates in Baltimore•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Put on DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...