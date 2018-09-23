Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Heads back to bench

Swihart is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Swihart had started each of the Red Sox's last three games, with his assignments coming at first base, right field and behind the plate. The 26-year-old's versatility bodes well for his odds of finding steady at-bats during the final week of the regular season, but he'll likely retreat to the bench on a full-time basis once the playoffs get underway.