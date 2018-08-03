Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Held out Friday

Swihart (hamstring) is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

As expected, Swihart will take a seat after exiting Thursday's series opener due to right hamstring tightness. Sandy Leon will catch Rick Porcello and bat eighth. Consider Swihart day-to-day moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories