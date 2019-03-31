Red Sox's Blake Swihart: HItless in first start

Swihart went hitless in three at-bats, striking out twice, in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Seattle.

Swihart made his first start of the season, catching Eduardo Rodriguez, who lasted just 4.1 innings. Post-game analysis by the coaches centered around the game-plan as executed by the battery, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. Rodriguez didn't throw many changeups to left-handed hitters as dictated by pitching coach Dana LeVangie, who was at a loss after the game to explain the pitch mix. "I don't know," LeVangie said. "It was a big part of my plan against those guys tonight. It's unfortunate." The episode raises speculation about Swihart's game management, not because he's incapable of doing it but due to lack of experience. It's still early to write off Swihart, and manager Alex Cora remains confident in the 26-year-old.