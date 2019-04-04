Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Ignites comeback
Swihart went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.
The Red Sox were down 3-0 and had gone 22 innings without a run when Swihart snapped the streak with fifth-inning homer. The blast was his first of the season and initiated a comeback to stop Boston's four-game losing streak. This was Swihart's second start in seven games.
