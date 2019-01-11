Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Inks deal with Boston

Swihart signed a one-year, $910,000 contract with the Red Sox on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Swihart avoids arbitration in the first year he is eligible as he is set to begin 2019 as reserve catcher and utility man. The 26-year-old slashed .229/.285/.328 with three home runs in 207 plate appearances last season. Sandy Leon and Christian Vasquez should head into spring training with a leg up on the starting spot at catcher but had similar offensive struggles last season, which could allow Swihart to factor into the timeshare behind the plate in 2019.