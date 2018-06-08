Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Makes first start at catcher

Swihart started at catcher and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in a Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Tigers.

This was Swihart's seventh start in the last 12 games and first start behind the plate since 2015. The increased playing time he's received hasn't yet translated into anything that would make a fantasy owner take notice, but for now, it looks like manager Alex Cora is committed to getting him more playing time.