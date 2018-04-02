Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Makes season debut Sunday

Swihart served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

Manager Alex Cora said it would be difficult to get Swihart a start early on, but gave Hanley Ramirez that day off, clearing the way for Swihart to make his season debut. With Boston headed to a National League city (Miami) on Monday and Tuesday, we're unlikely to see Swihart play until the Red Sox return home to Boston.