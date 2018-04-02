Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Makes season debut Sunday
Swihart served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rays.
Manager Alex Cora said it would be difficult to get Swihart a start early on, but gave Hanley Ramirez that day off, clearing the way for Swihart to make his season debut. With Boston headed to a National League city (Miami) on Monday and Tuesday, we're unlikely to see Swihart play until the Red Sox return home to Boston.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Will see limited playing time early•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Expected to remain with Boston•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Untested at hot corner•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Will get start at third base•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Swinging hot spring bat•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Plays whole game Friday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...