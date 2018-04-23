Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Makes second start

Swihart started as the designated hitter and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Oakland.

The Red Sox like to tout Swihart's athleticism and ability to play multiple positions, but at this point, he's really just a DH or left fielder. Of course, he's a catcher as well, but manager Alex Cora appears happy with Christian Vazquez and Sandy Leon, both of whom are struggling at the plate but are superior to Swihart behind the dish. Swihart's considered the best hitter of the bunch, but he doesn't get nearly enough opportunities -- his 17 at-bats are the fewest on the squad -- and is at .176 after Sunday's 0-fer. He's taking up a roster spot because he has no options left and the Red Sox aren't ready to lose him to another team if they designate him for assignment.