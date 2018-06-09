Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Manager faults pitch mix
Manager Alex Cora said rookie Jalen Beeks' poor outing Thursday was largely due to the pitch-mix called by Swihart, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Swihart's start at catcher Thursday was his first since 2015 and it showed. Cora said he was pleased with Swihart's work behind the plate, particularly in the areas of communication and blocking balls, but game-calling has been a deficiency even in the days when he was catching with more regularity. The manager is comfortable with Swihart and open to having him catch more, but it's not a top priority at this time.
