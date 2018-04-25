Red Sox's Blake Swihart: No catching opportunities planned
Swihart is unlikely to get any opportunities behind the plate despite the early struggles of Christian Vazquez and Sandy Leon, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Swihart has yet to catch a single inning this season. He's made two starts, both as a designated hitter, and has only played 10 innings in the field, six in left field and four at first base. In infrequent playing time (just 18 plate appearances) he's hitting a very poor .176/.222/.235, but he's stuck on the major-league roster as he's out of options. The situation appears unlikely to change any time soon.
