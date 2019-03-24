Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Officially makes roster

Swihart was informed Sunday that he'll be on Boston's Opening Day roster, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Swihart beat out Sandy Leon for the backup catcher job, with Leon expected to be shipped elsewhere before the season begins. The 26-year-old had some hype as a prospect, but he's failed to establish himself over parts of four big-league seasons, hitting a modest .256/.314/.364 in 597 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...