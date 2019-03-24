Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Officially makes roster
Swihart was informed Sunday that he'll be on Boston's Opening Day roster, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Swihart beat out Sandy Leon for the backup catcher job, with Leon expected to be shipped elsewhere before the season begins. The 26-year-old had some hype as a prospect, but he's failed to establish himself over parts of four big-league seasons, hitting a modest .256/.314/.364 in 597 plate appearances.
