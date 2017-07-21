Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Out of options in 2018

Swihart will be out of minor league options in 2018, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

That means the Red Sox won't be able to send Swihart down to the minors next year without exposing him to waivers. An ankle injury will prevent him from catching much more than twice a week and probably not on consecutive days. Everyone involved feels confident Swihart will be a full-tie catcher next season, but it's difficult to project him as an everyday catcher at the MLB level in 2018. With all that factored in, over the second half of the season, the Red Sox are giving Swihart opportunities at both corner infield spots to keep in the lineup regularly. With prior experience at catcher and outfielder, Swihart could evolve into a super utility-player.