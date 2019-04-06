Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Picks up two more hits

Swihart went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Friday against Arizona.

Swihart doubled home a pair in the eighth inning, although the Diamondbacks remained in control with a nine-run lead following the extra-base hit. The 27-year-old backstop has made the most of his opportunities to begin the 2019 season and is now 6-for-12 with a home run and four RBI over six contests.

