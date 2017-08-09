Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Plays first base Monday
Swihart (ankle) made his debut at first base Monday while on rehabilitation assignment at Boston's affiliate in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. The 25-year-old previously had served as designated hitter in his first three rehab games.
Swihart was at first base again Tuesday and has gone 2-for-8 with three runs scored over the two starts. Rather than put him and the ankle through the rigors of catching every day, the Red Sox are trying to get him regular work at other positions. This may or may not be a long-term plan, but the important thing is to have him getting at-bats and continue his development as a hitter.
