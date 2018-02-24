Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Plays whole game Friday
Swihart walked and doubled over four plate appearances in Friday's spring training game against the Twins.
Swihart, who was the only player on Boston's roster to play the entire game, is a good bet to get the most at-bats during camp. He also appeared in a game Thursday against Northeastern University and had an RBI triple. The Red Sox are going to give him plenty of work at catcher, designated hitter and corner outfield. He's out of minor league options and needs to have a big spring to nail down a spot on the 25-man roster that heads north. A major component of that 'big spring' involves his bat, so the two extra-base hits over the past two days are a good sign.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: No more work at second, third base•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Slated for time at second base•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Catches back-to-back games•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Could be third catcher in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Could work at second base•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...