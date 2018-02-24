Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Plays whole game Friday

Swihart walked and doubled over four plate appearances in Friday's spring training game against the Twins.

Swihart, who was the only player on Boston's roster to play the entire game, is a good bet to get the most at-bats during camp. He also appeared in a game Thursday against Northeastern University and had an RBI triple. The Red Sox are going to give him plenty of work at catcher, designated hitter and corner outfield. He's out of minor league options and needs to have a big spring to nail down a spot on the 25-man roster that heads north. A major component of that 'big spring' involves his bat, so the two extra-base hits over the past two days are a good sign.