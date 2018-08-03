Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Put on DL

Swihart (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox are optimistic that Swihart will only miss the minimum 10 days after suffering a right hamstring injury during Thursday's victory over the Yankees. In his place, Dan Butler was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. Swihart will be eligible to return Aug. 14.